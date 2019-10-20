UrduPoint.com
Ton-up Rahane, Sharma Extend India's Domination In Third Test

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:20 AM

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma extended their partnership to over 200 and put India on course for a big total against South Africa in the third Test on Sunday.

The hosts were 274 for three in 70 overs after starting the day on 224 following their decision to bat first in Ranchi.

Rahane moved from his overnight 83 to complete his 11th Test hundred in the morning session of day two, earning a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room.

Sharma, who recorded his third century of the series on the opening day, hit a string of boundaries against paceman Lungi Ngidi and soon reached 150.

The batting duo took their fourth wicket stand to 235 after pulling India out of early trouble when they were reduced to 39 for three on day one.

Bad light and rain forced an early end to Saturday's opening day with only 58 overs after play was called off.

Virat Kohli's India aim for a whitewash having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

