UrduPoint.com

Ton-up Rohit Steers India Into Lead In First Australia Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ton-up Rohit steers India into lead in first Australia Test

Nagpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Skipper Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten 118 to defy Australia's spinners on a turning Nagpur pitch as India took a first-innings lead in the opening Test on Friday.

The hosts reached 226-5 at tea on day two in response to Australia's 177, a lead of 49 runs.

The classy Rohit, who recorded his ninth Test hundred, was batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja, on 34, with the pair on an unbeaten stand of 58 at the break.

Australia's debutant spinner Todd Murphy took four of the five wickets to fall including star batsman Virat Kohli, caught behind for 12 soon after lunch.

Senior Australia spinner Nathan Lyon spoiled Twenty20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav's Test debut after he bowled the batsman on eight to put India in a spot at 168-5.

But Rohit stood firm and bravely handled the spinners to reach triple figures with a boundary off Murphy, taking off his helmet and raising his bat to the cheering Nagpur crowd.

The captain found an able partner in the left-handed Jadeja, who soldiered on after surviving a few close calls including an lbw appeal by Murphy.

Murphy, an off-spinner who claimed KL Rahul as his first Test wicket on Thursday, trapped Ravichandran Ashwin lbw -- a decision successfully reviewed by Australia -- and got Cheteshwar Pujara caught at short fine leg in the first session.

Rohit started cautiously on his overnight 56 before he smacked fast bowler and captain Pat Cummins for six over deep-square leg and hit another over the fence from Lyon.

He mixed the right dose of caution and aggression and saw off another session of play, despite losing wickets at the other end.

Jadeja was the home side's hero with the ball on Thursday.

The spinner returned figures of 5-47 day against the tourists, who had elected to bat first at the start of the four-match series but were all out shortly after tea.

Images had showed Jadeja rubbing a mystery substance on his finger, raising the possibility of ball tampering.

Indian team management told AFP that Jadeja applied a pain-relief cream to his index finger and nothing untoward had taken place.

Related Topics

India Australia Fine Lyon Nagpur Lead Virat Kohli KL Rahul Suryakumar Yadav National University All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

53 minutes ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

2 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

3 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.