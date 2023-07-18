Open Menu

Ton-up Shakeel Helps Pakistan Stretch Lead In Galle Test

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Ton-up Shakeel helps Pakistan stretch lead in Galle Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Saud Shakeel stood unbeaten on 161 as Pakistan extended their lead to 77 against Sri Lanka on day three of the rain-hit opening Test on Tuesday.

The tourists reached 389-8 at tea with Shakeel and Naseem Shah, on one, frustrating the opposition bowlers in Galle with an unbeaten stand of 43.

Shakeel, a left-hander who started the day on 69, reached his second Test ton before lunch to take Pakistan past Sri Lanka's first innings total of 312.

The Sri Lankan bowlers hit back with wickets in the second session but Shakeel, who got his 150 in style playing an aerial drive over backward point for four, stood firm to get past his previous Test best of 125 not out.

He was dropped twice, on 93 and 139.

Earlier Shakeel, playing in his sixth Test, hit a boundary and took three runs to raise his second Test ton in a 177-run stand with Agha Salman, who soon fell stumped to off-spinner Ramesh Mendis on 83.

The pair rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on day two as they took on the Sri Lankan spinners led by left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya, who rattled the visitors on Monday with three top-order wickets including skipper Babar Azam.

Both Shakeel and Salman scored runs briskly and hit regular boundaries but the run rate dipped after Salman's departure.

The day started late due to rain, which affected play on the previous two days, prompting officials to re-adjust the session timings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Galle Lead Babar Azam Saud Shakeel From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

2 minutes ago
 Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

57 minutes ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

2 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

2 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

3 hours ago
France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

3 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

3 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

3 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports