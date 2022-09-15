UrduPoint.com

Toney Gets First England Call-up As Southgate Stands By Maguire

Published September 15, 2022

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was the only fresh face in Gareth Southgate's England squad for their final two matches before the World Cup kicks off in November

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Brentford striker Ivan Toney was the only fresh face in Gareth Southgate's England squad for their final two matches before the World Cup kicks off in November.

The Three Lions travel to Italy and host Germany in the Nations League later this month, aiming to make amends for a dreadful start to the competition.

Southgate's men have taken just two points from their opening four games in the group, including an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat to Hungary last time out.

Other than the inclusion of the in-form Toney, Southgate has remained loyal to the core of the team that reached the Euro 2020 final.

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are included in the 28-man squad despite losing their place at club level under Erik ten Hag.

Another two United players remain out of the squad as injury put paid to Marcus Rashford's hopes of a recall and there is no place for Jadon Sancho.

Tottenham's Eric Dier is rewarded for his consistent form under Antonio Conte with a recall, while Chelsea's Ben Chilwell returns after a lengthy injury absence.

First-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford misses out with a thigh injury.

