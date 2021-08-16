UrduPoint.com

Tonga Coach And Ex-Wallabies Star Kefu Hurt In Stabbing: Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Tonga coach and ex-Wallabies star Kefu hurt in stabbing: reports

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Tonga coach and former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu has been seriously injured after being stabbed by intruders at his Brisbane home, reports said Monday.

The 47-year-old was among four people rushed to hospital after the incident in the early hours of Monday morning when several men broke into the family house.

Police would not reveal their identity, but multiple Australian reports said Kefu was stabbed in the stomach with his wife, son and daughter also hurt.

"The four injured residents were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital (in Brisbane) for treatment," police said in a statement. "A man in his 40s has serious injuries." Two men have been arrested.

Kefu, 47, was a powerful No.8 who played 60 times for Australia over a seven-year international career.

He was appointed head coach of the Tongan national side in 2016 and steered them through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

