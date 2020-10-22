UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tonga's Taufa Joins Montpellier As Test Cover

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Tonga's Taufa joins Montpellier as Test cover

Tonga prop Toma'akino Taufa has signed a two-month deal as international cover for Montpellier, the French Top 14 club announced on Thursday

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Tonga prop Toma'akino Taufa has signed a two-month deal as international cover for Montpellier, the French Top 14 club announced on Thursday.

The outfit will be without three front-rowers -- France's Mohamed Haouas and Georgian pair Levan Chilachava and Misha Nariashvili -- for up to six league games due to upcoming Test matches and next month's Autumn Nations Cup.

Taufa, 25, who made his debut for the Pacific Islanders last summer, joins from Bayonne, whom he joined in 2016.

He could make his club debut on Sunday as his new side host Brive in the Top 14.

Montpellier remain without South Africa's Handre Pollard after the fly-half was ruled out until at least April with a knee ligament injury and has returned home for surgery.

Related Topics

France Montpellier Brive Tonga South Africa April Sunday 2016 From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

22 minutes ago

India violating every known international law in H ..

37 seconds ago

RSF denounces sealing of Kashmir times in IIOJK

39 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia launches national artificial intellig ..

40 seconds ago

Tribal delegation calls on CM to discuss developme ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.