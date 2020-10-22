Tonga prop Toma'akino Taufa has signed a two-month deal as international cover for Montpellier, the French Top 14 club announced on Thursday

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :

The outfit will be without three front-rowers -- France's Mohamed Haouas and Georgian pair Levan Chilachava and Misha Nariashvili -- for up to six league games due to upcoming Test matches and next month's Autumn Nations Cup.

Taufa, 25, who made his debut for the Pacific Islanders last summer, joins from Bayonne, whom he joined in 2016.

He could make his club debut on Sunday as his new side host Brive in the Top 14.

Montpellier remain without South Africa's Handre Pollard after the fly-half was ruled out until at least April with a knee ligament injury and has returned home for surgery.