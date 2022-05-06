UrduPoint.com

Too Early To Talk About A Test Return, Mohammad Amir

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Amir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said that it is too early to talk about a Test return.

The 30-year-old is back playing first-class cricket again. Two-and-a-half years after announcing the end of his Test career, he is back in whites. He signed up with Gloucestershire county cricket club in England as a replacement for young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, picking up his first wickets of the season on Thursday.

"You never know and things can be changed but for now I'm enjoying playing for Gloucestershire," he told the ECB Reporters Network in Southampton, as quoted by prominent cricket website Espncricinfo.

Amir got through 28 overs on debut for his new county against Surrey last week and 21 overs on the first day's play against Hampshire this week. Although he continues to open the innings, the three wickets he has taken so far in the competition have all come with the old ball.

"I am playing after three years so it isn't easy as a fast bowler," he said. "I didn't play any first-class cricket in the last four years but I am getting better after the first game and just trying to help the boys and do well for them. As a bowler, it is my duty to bowl well and lead from the front, so that is what I'm trying to do."After retiring at the age of 28, Amir is currently plying his trade in T20 leagues around the world having picked up 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 wickets in 61 ODIs and 59 wickets in 50 T20Is.

"After recovering from the side strain in the PSL, I was training and feeling so good and thought why not give a chance to red-ball cricket," Amir said. "I think I am getting better and on the right path now. I am enjoying red-ball cricket. For now, I'm only here for three games and afterwards I'm planning on going to the CPL," he added.

