Too Early to Unveil System of Athletes' Training Amid COVID-19 - Russian Olympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The coronavirus and its impact on athletes' training have not yet been studied enough, so it's too early to talk about the system for admission of athletes to training and competitions, Russian Olympic Committee head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Wednesday.

"I cannot answer this important question [about the admission of athletes to training and competitions]. We can't get an answer from practicing doctors, the virus is new, it has not yet been studied, and it's not clear how it will affect the training activities of athletes. Many colleagues from Russia's Federal Medical Biological Agency work in clinics, fight with coronavirus," Pozdnyakov told reporters.