UrduPoint.com

'Too Soon' - Raducanu Pulls Out Of Melbourne Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 01, 2022 | 04:22 PM

'Too soon' - Raducanu pulls out of Melbourne tournament

US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Saturday pulled out of an Australian Open warm-up tournament next week as she continues to recover from coronavirus

Melbourne, Jan 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Saturday pulled out of an Australian Open warm-up tournament next week as she continues to recover from coronavirus.

The 19-year-old Briton was due to line up alongside defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and former world number one Simona Halep at the Melbourne Summer Set WTA event from Tuesday.

But after practicing at Melbourne Park on Saturday she opted out, having tested positive for Covid-19 before an Abu Dhabi exhibition last month and then spent time in isolation.

"The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation," she said in a brief statement.

"Look forward to seeing you to compete later this month." Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows, but has struggled to find the same form since then.

She has been working with new coach Torben Beltz ahead of what will be her first full season on the WTA Tour.

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will also miss the Melbourne event after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, casting doubt on whether she will be fit for the Australian Open.

Ranked at a career-high 11, the Russian made her first Grand Slam final in June, losing to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros.

Related Topics

World Russia Abu Dhabi Melbourne Osaka Same Virginia June Women Australian Open Event From Coach US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HED to establish three regional directorates in KP ..

HED to establish three regional directorates in KP: Bangash

5 minutes ago
 85 cases registered, 125 booked for violating law ..

85 cases registered, 125 booked for violating law on New Year

5 minutes ago
 Man held involved in aerial firing

Man held involved in aerial firing

20 minutes ago
 PIFD Vice-Chancellor paid visits at UVAS

PIFD Vice-Chancellor paid visits at UVAS

45 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

UVAS holds Umrah Draw ceremony

45 minutes ago
 North Korea's Leader Says 2022 to Be Year of Great ..

North Korea's Leader Says 2022 to Be Year of Great Struggle - State Media

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.