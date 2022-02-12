Top 10 player bids on day one of IPL auction

Ten Indian Premier League teams splashed millions Saturday on 97 of the 600 players available at the start of the two-day auction in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Ten Indian Premier League teams splashed millions Saturday on 97 of the 600 players available at the start of the two-day auction in Bangalore.

AFP sports lists the top 10 signings on day one as stars and uncapped players went under the hammer.

Team Player price Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan $2 million Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar $1.85m Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer $1.62m Delhi Capitals Shardul Thakur $1.42m Royal Challengers Bangalore Harshal Patel $1.42m Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanindu Hasaranga $1.42m Sunrisers Hyderabad Nicholas Pooran $1.42m Gujarat Titans Lockie Ferguson $1.32mLucknow Super Giants Avesh Khan $1.32mRajasthan Royals Prasidh Krishna $1.32m