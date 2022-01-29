Top 14 Leaders Bordeaux-Begles Too Strong For Castres
Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2022 | 10:27 PM
Bordeaux-Begles dominated third-place Castres 23-10 on Saturday to increase its lead in the French Top 14
Bordeaux's fifth straight Top 14 victory took them 13 points clear of second-place Toulouse who face Racing 92 on Saturday evening, and Castres.
The home team led 20-0 after half time following tries by Ulupano Seuteni and Louis Picamoles, both converted by Francois Trinh-Duc who also booted two penalties.
Castres fought back after the break and scored their first points with a 45th minute try by Kevin Kornath.
While the visitors enjoyed a territorial edge, they only added one more penalty while Trinh-Duc kicked his third for the hosts.
Castres also struggled in the lineout, losing seven balls on their own throw.