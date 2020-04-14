UrduPoint.com
Tue 14th April 2020

Clermont chief Eric de Cromieres said on Tuesday the Top 14 season was over, after French President Emmanuel Macron extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 11

The league has been postponed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak with nine rounds of the regular season to play.

"Concretely, the championship is finished and we can't play again," the club's president told radio station France Bleu, after Macron also announced in a tv address Monday that public gatherings would be banned until mid-July.

"It doesn't seem possible for me to train players in a contact situation, with scrums, with rucks by respecting the medical rules which have been put on us.

"For me it's not possible for players to train and be ready to play again in June," he added.

