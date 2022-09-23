Top arrangements to be made for Pak-England T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium: Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood has said that top security and administrative arrangements will be made for Pak-England three T20 cricket matches scheduled to be played here at Gaddafi Stadium on September 28, 30 and October 2.

He said on Friday said that a coordination center of all departments will also be established to execute all the tasks smoothly during Pak-England T20 cricket matches. "All CCTV cameras of Nishtar Park Sports Complex will be fully functional and every nook and corner of Nishtar Park Sports Complex will be under the surveillance of cameras during the three T20 cricket matches," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said that a 30-bed temporary hospital will also be established at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any medical issue or health emergency. "The facility of different tests and medicines will be available in the hospital where senior doctors and paramedical staff will also perform their duties to tackle any medical emergency".

Malik Taimoor Masood said that best facilities will be provided to cricket fans in Nishtar Park Sports Complex during the Lahore leg matches of T20 cricket series. He expressed his hope that cricket-mad Lahorites will enjoy thrilling T20 matches at Gaddafi Stadium after a few days.