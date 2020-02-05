UrduPoint.com
Top-class Broadcast Coverage For The Rawalpindi Test Planned

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:55 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th February, 2020) Fans will be treated with top-quality broadcast coverage for the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, an ICC World Test Championship fixture which begins on Friday.

The broadcast coverage will done by Ten Sports, the PCB’s broadcast partner, through 23 High Definition cameras which will include two super slow spin vision cameras and one ultra-high speed camera.

The production will also include the Decision Review System, Hawkeye ball-tracking and ultra-motion and stump cameras.

Renowned commentators Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Athar Ali Khan, Shamim Chaudhary and Danny Morrison will bring the action to life and before and after each day’s play the fans will be served an exciting mix of analysis and entertainment through Straight Drive, a hugely popular show.

Along this, the match will also be live-streamed in subcontinent through sonyliv.com (website and mobile app).

The following is the list of region-wise broadcasters:

• Ten Sports - Pakistan

• SuperSport – South Africa

• Fox - Australia

• Willow - US

• Astro - Malaysia

• Ten Cricket – Caribbean

• Sony – South East Asia

• Sony Pictures Network India – Indian Sub-continent

