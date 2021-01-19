UrduPoint.com
Top Class Drainage System Being Constructed In Nishtar Park Sports Complex:DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Top class drainage system being constructed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex:DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail AliDirector General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said a top class drainage system is being constructed in Nishtar Park Sports Complex with the cost of Rs 688 million.

He said this while addressing an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning and Development Rauf Bajwa and Project Management Unit (PMU) officers also attended the key meeting.Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports and Youth Affairs Sector Punjab will complete the drainage system project in the collaboration of Wasa. "The drainage system project will help a lot in clearing the stagnant water in Nishtar Park Sports Complex especially in rainy season.

There were plenty of problems due to the dirty stagnant water but after the completion of drainage system project we will be able to hold sports activities in a smooth manner without any interruption".Director General Sports Punjab said that Nishtar Park Sports Complex has several modern sports venues including National Hockey Stadium, Gymnasium Hall, State of the Art Tennis Stadium, Punjab International Swimming Complex and Punjab Football Stadium where Sports board Punjab has organized dozens of sports competitions over the last several years. "The drainage system project will also play a key role in making the atmosphere healthy in Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he added.

