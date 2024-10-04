Open Menu

Top Court Finds Some FIFA Transfer Rules 'contrary To EU Law'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Top court finds some FIFA transfer rules 'contrary to EU law'

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) An EU court said on Friday some international football rules regulating player transfers are contrary to the bloc's laws, in a landmark decision that could shake up the system.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) found that some FIFA restrictions to a player's ability to seek further employment after unilaterally terminating a contract hinder the EU's free movement and competition between clubs.

"The Court holds that all of those rules are contrary to EU law," it said.

The verdict comes as part of a case brought by former French player Lassana Diarra against FIFA, world football's governing body.

It could have far-reaching implications, allowing players to leave their club without fear of being legally trapped afterwards.

The case stems from a dispute between Diarra and his former club Lokomotiv Moscow a decade ago.

In August 2014, Lokomotiv terminated the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder's contract citing contractual breaches by the player.

The Russian club also sought 20 million Euros ($22m) compensation from Diarra.

Diarra, now 39, refused and requested that Lokomotiv pay him compensation.

He was eventually ordered to pay his former club 10 million euros by FIFA, a fine that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Diarra also received a backdated 15-month suspension.

According to FIFA regulations, if a player terminates his contract unilaterally and "without just cause", he must pay compensation which includes his remuneration and benefits until the end of his contract.

Additionally, a purchasing club could be held jointly liable for any compensation and, in certain cases, be banned from signing any new players for a given period.

As a result clubs were not rushing to recruit Diarra after he left Lokomotiv.

On Friday, the CJEU found that the rules impede the free movement of players and have as their object the restriction, and even prevention, of cross-border competition.

Related Topics

Football World Moscow Russia European Union Fine FIFA August All From Real Madrid Chelsea Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

15 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

15 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

15 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

15 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

15 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

15 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

15 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports