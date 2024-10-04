Top Court Finds Some FIFA Transfer Rules 'contrary To EU Law'
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) An EU court said on Friday some international football rules regulating player transfers are contrary to the bloc's laws, in a landmark decision that could shake up the system.
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) found that some FIFA restrictions to a player's ability to seek further employment after unilaterally terminating a contract hinder the EU's free movement and competition between clubs.
"The Court holds that all of those rules are contrary to EU law," it said.
The verdict comes as part of a case brought by former French player Lassana Diarra against FIFA, world football's governing body.
It could have far-reaching implications, allowing players to leave their club without fear of being legally trapped afterwards.
The case stems from a dispute between Diarra and his former club Lokomotiv Moscow a decade ago.
In August 2014, Lokomotiv terminated the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder's contract citing contractual breaches by the player.
The Russian club also sought 20 million Euros ($22m) compensation from Diarra.
Diarra, now 39, refused and requested that Lokomotiv pay him compensation.
He was eventually ordered to pay his former club 10 million euros by FIFA, a fine that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Diarra also received a backdated 15-month suspension.
According to FIFA regulations, if a player terminates his contract unilaterally and "without just cause", he must pay compensation which includes his remuneration and benefits until the end of his contract.
Additionally, a purchasing club could be held jointly liable for any compensation and, in certain cases, be banned from signing any new players for a given period.
As a result clubs were not rushing to recruit Diarra after he left Lokomotiv.
On Friday, the CJEU found that the rules impede the free movement of players and have as their object the restriction, and even prevention, of cross-border competition.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak women launch ICC T20 WC campaign with win over SL14 hours ago
-
10th CNS amateur golf journey tees off tomorrow14 hours ago
-
Fatima leads from front as Pakistan get off to flying start14 hours ago
-
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup15 hours ago
-
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers15 hours ago
-
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores15 hours ago
-
Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years at Women's T20 World Cup15 hours ago
-
Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns16 hours ago
-
PCB announces match officials for Pak-England test rubber16 hours ago
-
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes16 hours ago
-
Mohammad Faizan shines with bat and ball on the opening day of President’s Cup19 hours ago
-
DCM Natalie Baker visits U-19 girls at NCA19 hours ago