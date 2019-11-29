UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Cricket Official Barred From Leaving Bangladesh Over Corruption Probe

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Top cricket official barred from leaving Bangladesh over corruption probe

Bangladesh's anti-corruption commission has barred a top cricket official from leaving the country as it steps up an investigation into the sport's national body, a spokesman said Friday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Bangladesh's anti-corruption commission has barred a top cricket official from leaving the country as it steps up an investigation into the sport's national body, a spokesman said Friday.

Mahbubul Anam is one of at least two senior Bangladesh Cricket Board directors under suspicion.

"An investigation is underway against him (Anam) for amassing illegal wealth. The concerned authorities have been instructed to ensure he cannot leave the country," commission spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee told AFP The commission told immigration police in a letter on Thursday that Anam was under investigation for manipulating tenders and appointments and abusing his power in the selection of cricket board sponsors.

"It was learnt that this person is trying to flee the county with his family. For proper investigation it is essential to stop him from going abroad," said the letter, which was seen by AFP.

Anam, a former BCB general secretary and vice-president, denied any wrongdoing.

"I am not involved with any BCB tender process or sponsorship. The allegation is not true," he said.

The BCB has faced regular corruption scandals.

Another BCB director, Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, was arrested in September for running an illegal casino in a sports club.

He was remanded in custody in November on charges of accumulating illegal wealth and remains under investigation.

Related Topics

Cricket Corruption Police Sports Bangladesh September November Family From Top

Recent Stories

Exhibition of Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Winners ..

6 minutes ago

India to Provide $50Mln Credit Line to Sri Lanka f ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming t ..

6 minutes ago

European stock markets drop at open

6 minutes ago

S.Africa's Zuma loses bid to appeal against bribe ..

6 minutes ago

Bomb blast inside Rikshaw leaves twelve peoples in ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.