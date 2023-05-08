UrduPoint.com

Top Cueist Babar Masih Opens Snooker Academy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Former World Champion Babar Masih has established an academy at Satellite Town, Rawalpindi to promote snooker talent in the country and expose the young talented youth of the twin cities.

Babar Masih said there was love for the game of snooker in the country among youth, therefore this was the reason I decided to establish a snooker academy 'Babri Snooker Academy'.

"I am sure through this academy, the best snooker players will emerge in future, who will make the nation proud at the international level," he said speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the academy.

He was of the view that the academy would promote healthy activities among the youth of the twin cities.

Babar's top international performances include the 2019 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar (gold, silver, bronze medal); Asian Championship 2018 in Doha Qatar (gold medal); World Championship Egypt 2017 (gold medal bronze); Asian Snooker Championship 2017 at Kyrgyzstan (silver medal); 2016 Asian Billiard Sports Championship Fujairah (gold medal) and 2015 World Team Event Pakistan (gold medal).

His national pinnacle performances comprise the 2013 Punjab Champion, 2016 Punjab Ranking Champion and 2018 Punjab Ranking Champion.

On the occasion, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, in charge of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the District Peace Committee, said sports play a key role in the physical and mental development of a person.

The academy was the need of the hour to promote and encourage the snooker talent of the twin cities. Young people should benefit from the academy. Just like Babar, they should also make the country proud at the international level through sports.

Christian social worker Haris Ghori said there was a lot of talent in the youth of the country. There is a need for the district administration to encourage healthy activities like sports for the youth, he said.

