LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Country's top female athlete Sahib-e-Isra called on Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

It may be noted here that Sahib-e-Isra is preparing for upcoming Islamic Games scheduled to be held in Konya, Turkey from August 9 to 18, 2022.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said that Sahib-e-Isra is a talented athlete and she has the potential to win medals for the country in international athletics events.

"The training issues of Sahib-e-Isra are being resolved. The training, nutrition and other facilities have been arranged in Punjab Stadium for the top athlete".

He said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will also provide all necessary equipment to Sahib-e-Isra for her proper preparation and participation in international level competitions. "Sahib-e-Isra will start training at Punjab Stadium in a couple of days," he added.