Top FIFA, UEFA officials head to crisis-hit Greece

Senior officials from FIFA and UEFA are scheduled to visit Athens on February 25 to help resolve a crisis affecting Greek football, the government said Tuesday UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke "are expected to contribute to the consolidation of the framework so that we can reshape Greek football," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior officials from FIFA and UEFA are scheduled to visit Athens on February 25 to help resolve a crisis affecting Greek football, the government said Tuesday UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke "are expected to contribute to the consolidation of the framework so that we can reshape Greek football," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government has been drawn into a dispute between two of the country's top clubs, PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos Piraeus.

The Greek professional sports commission had previously recommended the relegation of current Super League champions PAOK over allegations of common ownership of fellow top-flight club Xanthi.