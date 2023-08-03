Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Fourteen prominent French female chess players published on Thursday an open letter claiming to have suffered sexist and sexual violence at the hands of other chess players, coaches, arbiters and manager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Fourteen prominent French female chess players published on Thursday an open letter claiming to have suffered sexist and sexual violence at the hands of other chess players, coaches, arbiters and managers.

"We are convinced that this harassment and these assaults are still one of the main reasons why women and young girls, especially in their teens, stop playing chess. Faced with these acts of violence, we have remained silent for too long. However, staying silent means carrying the burden of shame alone. Finding the words and the courage to speak up may take time, but we believe it is necessary and healing," the letter read.

The signatories called on other woman chess players to speak out and denounce the violence that they have suffered.

They also distributed the letter on social media so that coaches, arbiters, managers and parents "are aware of the extent of the problem and can be part of the solution." The chess players invited their colleagues to sign the letter as well.

The signatories include Anaelle Afraoui, Solenn Afraoui, Natacha Benmesbah, Mathilde Choisy, Mathilde Congiu, Elena Destic, Delphine Gras, Mitra Hejazipour, Yosha Iglesias, NoÃ©mie Klipper, Isabelle Malassagne, Margaux Moracchini, Andreea Navrotescu and Elise Tomasi,

The French Chess Federation has yet to officially react to the move.

