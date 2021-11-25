UrduPoint.com

Top Hungary Swimming Coach Quits Over Abuse Claims

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:13 PM

Top Hungary swimming coach quits over abuse claims

A top Hungarian swimming coach and federation official quit Thursday over allegations of past physical and psychological abuse made against him by swimmers including multiple Olympic medal winner Laszlo Cseh

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A top Hungarian swimming coach and federation official quit Thursday over allegations of past physical and psychological abuse made against him by swimmers including multiple Olympic medal winner Laszlo Cseh.

Gyorgy Turi, 64, who coached two-time world champion and six-time Olympic medallist Cseh and other top swimmers, said the allegations made his situation "unmanageable" and risked harming the reputation of the sport and his club.

"As of today, I resign from the position of technical vice-president, board member and chairman of the training committee of the Hungarian Swimming Association (MUSZ)," he said in an open letter published in local media.

Cseh, who was coached by Turi for most of his career until 2014 and who retired after the Tokyo Olympics, said in an interview last month that Turi subjected swimmers to physical abuse and "psychological terror".

After Cseh's comments several other swimmers told local media that Turi used physical abuse, including pulling a swimmer from a pool by the hair and beating up others.

A female swimmer said that Turi, who was known by the nickname "Czar", likened them to pigs if weighing scales showed they had put on weight.

MUSZ launched a probe into the allegations earlier this month but the body's president Sandor Wladar said in a statement that Turi's resignation was "the only acceptable decision".

"There is no place for any form of abuse in Hungarian swimming,...while it is an undoubted fact that (Turi's club) achieved fantastic success in the pool in recent years and even decades, the statements of the former competitors cast a serious shadow over the results," said Wladar.

The coach, who has admitted striking one swimmer in the face as well using a stick during training sessions, has defended his controversial methods as "part of the road to success at that time".

"Let he throw the first stone who...when dealing with children from the 1980s, didn't lift anyone out of the water more aggressively than is acceptable today," he told a local news-site.

Related Topics

World Water Road Tokyo Olympics Media From Top Weight Coach

Recent Stories

Iraqi Flight From Minsk Canceled After EU Did Not ..

Iraqi Flight From Minsk Canceled After EU Did Not Fulfill Agreement With Airline ..

20 seconds ago
 Germany's Covid death toll passes 100,000 as infec ..

Germany's Covid death toll passes 100,000 as infections surge

21 seconds ago
 Steps afoot to improve tax recovery: SAPC

Steps afoot to improve tax recovery: SAPC

23 seconds ago
 Canals to be closed for desilting

Canals to be closed for desilting

10 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Kazakhstan share solid strategic partnership: ..

UAE, Kazakhstan share solid strategic partnership: Nahyan bin Mubarak

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.