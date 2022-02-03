Top India diplomat to boycott Beijing Games over torchbearer

India's top diplomat in Beijing will skip the Winter Games after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly Himalayan skirmish took part in the Olympic torch relay, officials said Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :India's top diplomat in Beijing will skip the Winter Games after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly Himalayan skirmish took part in the Olympic torch relay, officials said Thursday.

Qi Fabao, a regiment commander for the People's Liberation Army, was among the troops present in 2020 during a high-altitude clash in the Galwan Valley, which is disputed between the world's two most populous nations.

On Wednesday he was revealed as one of 1,200 torchbearers for the Games by Chinese state media, which feted him as a "hero".