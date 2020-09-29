Top Kabbadi player shot dead in Faisalabad

(@fidahassanain)

The police say the reason as to why the player was shot dead is not known yet and operation has been started in the area to arrest the culprits.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Some unknown assailants shot top Kabbadi player Zubair Baloch dead on Tuesday.

The attackers started indiscriminating firing at Zubair Baloch in Faisalabad when he was going in Fakharabad area of Faisalabad.

The reason as to why he was shot dead was not known yet.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information of the incident. Fear spread in the area after the firing that took his life.

“The FIR will be registered soon,” said a police officer, adding that the operation was continued to arrest the culprits.

He said the reason for his murder was not known yet and that who the assailants were. He also played Kabbadi for Pakistan Army Team.