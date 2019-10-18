UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top NBA Draft Pick Williamson To Miss Pelicans' Final Pre-season Game

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

Top NBA draft pick Williamson to miss Pelicans' final pre-season game

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Zion Williamson, who has been on fire in the NBA pre-season after being made the top draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans, will miss the team's final pre-season game with a sore right knee.

Williamson has put up sensational numbers in the pre-season, but his professional debut at Madison Square Garden is on hold after New Orleans tweeted he would miss Friday's game against the Knicks.

Williamson missed the final six games of the Duke University regular season last year after spraining his knee in a game against North Carolina.

Williamson has averaged 23.3 points in 27.

3 minutes per game in the pre-season, shooting an astonishing 71 percent from the field.

"He's a monster," Knicks coach David Fizdale said Thursday, before he knew his team wouldn't be going up against Williamson this week.

"It's exactly what I think everybody thought he was going to be. He's a beast. He's just going to continue to get better and better. We understand that kid is a heck of a player."The Pelicans said that Williamson did not make the trip with the team to New York and is being evaluated.

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday with two games. The Pelicans are due to play the reigning champion Raptors in Toronto.

Related Topics

Fire Toronto David Madison New Orleans New York From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

10 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

10 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.