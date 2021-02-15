Top performers of Quaid Hockey Championship back up for national hockey team: DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said the recently concluded First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 has a great significance for the future of Pakistan hockey and we are pretty hopeful that top performers of this event will prove to be useful bench strength for national hockey team; He said here on Monday that around 200 players of nine divisions of the province demonstrated their talent during the championship. "All divisional teams had talented players in their line ups and the data of all top performers is being prepared after the championship".

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said in the first phase Sports Board Punjab will pick up 40 top players from all the participating teams and these players will be imparted one-month top level training under the coaching of top trainers. "Our qualified coaches will further polish their skills so that these young talented players could serve the national team in the future international hockey competitions", he added.