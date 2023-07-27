Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance training

Sports Board Punjab (SBP)'s Summer Camps of various games were conducted across all the divisions of the province on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP)'s Summer Camps of various games were conducted across all the divisions of the province on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that thousands of boys and girls are taking part in summer camps of 14 games in all divisions where expert coaches are imparting training to camp probables. "The summer camps are being organized to incline our young boys and girls towards healthy sports activities during their free time of summer vacations".

Dr Asif Tufail informed that Sports Board's expert coaches were imparting training to young camp probables in two sessions in all divisions of the province including Lahore Division, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

DG , SBP informed that the competitions will be organized among the top performers of summer camps. "The top performers of SBP summer camps will be further trained in an advanced training campto prepare these young athletes for national level sports competitions",he added.