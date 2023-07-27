Open Menu

Top Performers Of SBP Summer Camps To Get Advance Training

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 27, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Top performers of SBP summer camps to get advance training

Sports Board Punjab (SBP)'s Summer Camps of various games were conducted across all the divisions of the province on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP)'s Summer Camps of various games were conducted across all the divisions of the province on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that thousands of boys and girls are taking part in summer camps of 14 games in all divisions where expert coaches are imparting training to camp probables. "The summer camps are being organized to incline our young boys and girls towards healthy sports activities during their free time of summer vacations".

Dr Asif Tufail informed that Sports Board's expert coaches were imparting training to young camp probables in two sessions in all divisions of the province including Lahore Division, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

DG , SBP informed that the competitions will be organized among the top performers of summer camps. "The top performers of SBP summer camps will be further trained in an advanced training campto prepare these young athletes for national level sports competitions",he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Sports Punjab Young Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala All Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series c ..

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

5 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding declaring Gil ..

Court issues written order regarding declaring Gill as absconder

5 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cr ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pakistan cricket team

2 minutes ago
 Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Aust ..

Nigeria fight back to stun World Cup co-hosts Australia 3-2

2 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

2 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Econom ..

US Crude Oil Hits 3-Month High Above $80 on Economic Growth, Production Cuts

2 minutes ago
CM chairs meeting of standing committee for financ ..

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Aramco for $10 Bln Greenfield Ref ..

13 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary penalty on 6 banks for violati ..

14 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on ..

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on sustainability

26 minutes ago
 LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

40 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports