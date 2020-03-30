UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Personal Trainer Thanks Dubai Sports Council For “Be Fit, Be Safe” Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:12 PM

Top personal trainer thanks Dubai Sports Council for “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign

Campaign reached 1.3m this weekend and more than 3,800 people shared their home workout videos and photographs with the Council

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020) One of UAE’s leading personal trainers has joined a chorus of support for Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign, which is trending online with widespread support from all sections of the community and reached close to 1.3 million people at the weekend.

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign was launched earlier this month to encourage members of the community to exercise at home following the precautionary closure of gyms to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Through the campaign, which is being run under the hashtag #DSCchallenge, Dubai Sports Council is urging members of the community to be safe and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, but, at the same time, continue exercising at home and share their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC, to help motivate and inspire others. The Council also requested those sharing their videos to nominate two friends to take up the challenge.

Italy’s Marco Schillaci, a long-time resident of Dubai and owner of Fitness and Wellness Personal Sports Coaching, has embraced #DSCchallenge and has been sharing his home workout videos, one of which shows him doing the famous “Macarena” dance steps with his hands while he holds a squat.

“Thank you to Dubai Sports Council for this amazing campaign #DSCchallenge,” said Schillaci, who obtained his basic fitness certificates in Italy before travelling to Australia to attend classes at one of the country’s top fitness schools, the Australian Fitness Academy, for further certifications.

“It is an amazing feeling to give something to the community during this tough period of quarantine. The Online Live Classes are the best way to make everyone active and have fun.”

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” initiative has received widespread support from the community, with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities.

As of last week, more than 3,800 people had shared their home workout videos and photographs with Dubai Sports Council.

The campaign has also received a lot of support from different media organisations, who have been promoting it through their own channels. As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers.

Related Topics

Australia Sports Dubai Same Italy Media All From Industry Share Best Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pursuit of Light with OPPO RENO3 Pro

17 minutes ago

Over 50 quarantine centers established in GB: Mini ..

45 minutes ago

Atif Aslam becomes top trend on Twitter after his ..

52 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 as total cas ..

49 minutes ago

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat ..

46 minutes ago

China launches trading of LPG futures

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.