Top personal trainer thanks Dubai Sports Council for “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign

Campaign reached 1.3m this weekend and more than 3,800 people shared their home workout videos and photographs with the Council

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020) One of UAE’s leading personal trainers has joined a chorus of support for Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign, which is trending online with widespread support from all sections of the community and reached close to 1.3 million people at the weekend.

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” campaign was launched earlier this month to encourage members of the community to exercise at home following the precautionary closure of gyms to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Through the campaign, which is being run under the hashtag #DSCchallenge, Dubai Sports Council is urging members of the community to be safe and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, but, at the same time, continue exercising at home and share their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC, to help motivate and inspire others. The Council also requested those sharing their videos to nominate two friends to take up the challenge.

Italy’s Marco Schillaci, a long-time resident of Dubai and owner of Fitness and Wellness Personal Sports Coaching, has embraced #DSCchallenge and has been sharing his home workout videos, one of which shows him doing the famous “Macarena” dance steps with his hands while he holds a squat.

“Thank you to Dubai Sports Council for this amazing campaign #DSCchallenge,” said Schillaci, who obtained his basic fitness certificates in Italy before travelling to Australia to attend classes at one of the country’s top fitness schools, the Australian Fitness Academy, for further certifications.

“It is an amazing feeling to give something to the community during this tough period of quarantine. The Online Live Classes are the best way to make everyone active and have fun.”

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” initiative has received widespread support from the community, with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities.

As of last week, more than 3,800 people had shared their home workout videos and photographs with Dubai Sports Council.

The campaign has also received a lot of support from different media organisations, who have been promoting it through their own channels. As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers.