Top-ranked Novak Djokovic advances to US Open second round

New York, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round of the US Open on Tuesday in his quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam and men's record 21st major title.

The 34-year-old Serbian star dominated most of the way in beating 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1 after two hours and 15 minutes in the night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic will face 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.