UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top-ranked Tai Edges PV Sindhu At Badminton Tour Finals

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:27 PM

Top-ranked Tai edges PV Sindhu at badminton tour finals

World number one Tai Tzu-ying fought back from behind to beat Indian star PV Sindhu in three games at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok Wednesday

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :World number one Tai Tzu-ying fought back from behind to beat Indian star PV Sindhu in three games at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Taiwanese lost the first game 19-21 against Sindhu, the Rio Olympics silver-medallist, before regrouping to win it 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 in 59 minutes.

"It was a good match, there were no easy points," said Tai, who will face another tough assignment in her second round-robin match against Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.

Elsewhere Carolina Marin, looking for her third straight trophy of badminton's three-tournament restart, held in a biosecure "bubble", dispatched Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-19, 21-14 in 40 minutes.

"The first game was tough after winning two back-to-back titles," said the reigning Olympic champion.

"Sometimes for your mindset, it's tough to be ready again for a new week, a new match and a new tournament." The delayed 2020 season finale, starting Wednesday, is the third behind-closed-doors tournament in three weeks in Bangkok as badminton resumes after months of coronavirus cancellations.

The top eight players in each discipline are contesting this week's tournament, although China and Japan had to pull out because of coronavirus problems.

Despite the strict biosecurity arrangements, four people inside the tournament "bubble" have tested positive, including two players who were forced to withdraw.

Related Topics

India World Thailand Russia China Badminton Bangkok Japan 2020 Olympics From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afzaal Mahmood joins as new ambassador of Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Pak Vs South Africa: Fawad Alam scores 3rd Test hu ..

11 minutes ago

Zardari's request for transfer of references, SC i ..

4 minutes ago

Pak-US businessmen asked for availing immense busi ..

4 minutes ago

Weather to remain cold and dry in KP

4 minutes ago

Economic recovery to translate into productive inv ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.