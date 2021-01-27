UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top-ranked Tai Edges PV Sindhu At Badminton Tour Finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Top-ranked Tai edges PV Sindhu at badminton tour finals

World number one Tai Tzu-ying fought back from behind to beat Indian star PV Sindhu in three games at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Wednesday

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :World number one Tai Tzu-ying fought back from behind to beat Indian star PV Sindhu in three games at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Taiwanese champion lost the first game 19-21 against Sindhu, the Rio Olympics silver medallist, before regrouping to win the next games 21-12, 21-17.

"It was a good match, there were no easy points," said Tai, who will face further tough assignments against Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon and an in-form Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Chochuwong, ranked thirteenth, upset the fifth seed Intanon in a three-game cliffhanger 15-21, 21-11, 21-18.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself and really felt I couldn't play my best," Intanon said.

Elsewhere Carolina Marin, looking for her third straight trophy of badminton's three-tournament restart, dispatched Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-19, 21-14 in 40 minutes.

"The first game was tough after winning two back-to-back titles," said the reigning Olympic champion.

"Sometimes for your mindset, it's tough to be ready again for a new week, a new match and a new tournament." In the men's singles, Taiwanese second seed Chou Tien-chen held on in three games over Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-16, 12-21, 21-11.

But hotel quarantine is taking its toll on Hong Kong's eighth-ranked Angus Ng Ka Long, who lost to twelfth-ranked Wang Tzu-wei from Taiwan 21-10, 21-14.

"I feel that I couldn't perform my best today. I'm struggling to find that 'on court feeling'," Ng said.

"It's hard to find the rhythm again. I'm struggling with my mind being in the same venue, same hotel and the same place for so long." Third seed Anders Antonsen triumphed in three games against former world number one Srikanth Kidambi from India 15-21, 21-16, 21-18.

His fellow Dane Viktor Axelsen clocked up his 26th match win in a row, against Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, 21-17, 21-8.

Axelsen is also hoping for a tournament hat-trick in Bangkok.

The delayed 2020 season finale, starting Wednesday, is the third tournament behind closed doors in three weeks in Bangkok, as badminton resumes after months of coronavirus cancellations.

The top eight players in each discipline are contesting this week's tournament, although China and Japan had to pull out because of coronavirus problems.

Despite the strict biosecurity arrangements, four people inside the tournament "bubble" have tested positive, including two players who were forced to withdraw.

Related Topics

India World Thailand Russia China Badminton Hotel Hong Kong Same Bangkok Indonesia Japan Malaysia 2020 Silver Olympics From Best Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

7 minutes ago

UK to impose hotel quarantine for returning Briton ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden suspends mink breeding for 2021 over virus ..

2 minutes ago

US B-52 overflies Mideast as Biden sets policy ton ..

2 minutes ago

Two persons held for refilling gas illegally

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healt ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.