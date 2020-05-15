Top-Ranking Athletes Ineligible for World Athletics Financial Support - Statement

World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics, published a list of criteria for athletes who are eligible for financial assistance due to the pandemic-induced hardships, and in accordance with the criteria, top-ranking athletes are not permitted to apply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics, published a list of criteria for athletes who are eligible for financial assistance due to the pandemic-induced hardships, and in accordance with the criteria, top-ranking athletes are not permitted to apply.

In late April, World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) announced the creation of a $500,000 welfare fund to support professional athletes who have lost a substantial part of their income due to the suspension of international competition in 2020.

"Only athletes who have been impacted financially to the extent that they are unable to maintain their basic standard of living should apply," the press release read.

All applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria: meeting the entry standard for selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; lack of anti-doping rule violations; the ability to prove justifiable welfare needs through a significant loss of income in 2020 compared to 2019.

"To help ensure the fund goes to those most in need ... the following athletes will not be eligible to apply: those ranked in the Top 6 in their event in the World Athletics World Rankings; those who have finished in the Top 6 positions of any Gold Label Road Race in 2019; those who have earned more than USD 6,000 in prize money from the Diamond League in 2019," World Athletics said.

According to the press release, the athletes who continue to receive an annual grant from their government or a national Olympic committee during the pandemic are not eligible to file applications for financial assistance from World Athletics.