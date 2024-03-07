Top Seed Aqeel Khan On High Fly In National Ranking Tennis Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament as he neat his rival Hamza Roman on the fourth day of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday
WAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament as he neat his rival Hamza Roman on the fourth day of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday.
As per detail, top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Hamza Roman with 6-0, 6-1. M Shoaib beat Barkat Ullah with 6-3, 6-2. Yousaf Khalil beat Muzammil Murtaza with 6-2, 6-1. M Abid beat Abdullah Adnan with 6-1, 6-1.
In Boys under 18 category M Faizan defeated Ehsan Bari with 4-1, 4-1.
Hamza Roman beat M -Salar with 6-4, 7-5. In the girls Under 18 category, Soha Ali beat Sheeza Sajid with 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. Lalarukh Sajid defeated Mahrukh Sajid with 6-4, 7-6(4).
The tournament is being organized under the auspices of POF sports Control board and Pakistan Tennis Federation.
Top-ranking male/female players are participating in contests during the tournament. Semi Finals & Finals will be played on 8th & 9th March 2024 respectively.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office
Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment
IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony
Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams
Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Sports
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams32 minutes ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL1 hour ago
-
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings2 hours ago
-
Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis3 hours ago
-
Jordanian football team issued visas for FIFA Qualifiers4 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches4 hours ago
-
Yadav takes five as England collapse to 194-8 against India6 hours ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax3 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars secure 1st win of PSL93 hours ago
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores22 hours ago
-
Overseas training for softball players will be sponsored by Combaxx Sports: Omar Saeed24 hours ago