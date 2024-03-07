Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament as he neat his rival Hamza Roman on the fourth day of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday

WAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament as he neat his rival Hamza Roman on the fourth day of 4th Chairman POF Board, National Ranking Tennis Tournament at POF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

As per detail, top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Hamza Roman with 6-0, 6-1. M Shoaib beat Barkat Ullah with 6-3, 6-2. Yousaf Khalil beat Muzammil Murtaza with 6-2, 6-1. M Abid beat Abdullah Adnan with 6-1, 6-1.

In Boys under 18 category M Faizan defeated Ehsan Bari with 4-1, 4-1.

Hamza Roman beat M -Salar with 6-4, 7-5. In the girls Under 18 category, Soha Ali beat Sheeza Sajid with 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. Lalarukh Sajid defeated Mahrukh Sajid with 6-4, 7-6(4).

The tournament is being organized under the auspices of POF sports Control board and Pakistan Tennis Federation.

Top-ranking male/female players are participating in contests during the tournament. Semi Finals & Finals will be played on 8th & 9th March 2024 respectively.

