Top Seed Barty Crushes Keys To Make Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Top seed Barty crushes Keys to make Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A ruthless Ashleigh Barty swept into her first Australian Open final on Thursday with the top seed outgunning a resurgent Madison Keys in a clinical straight-sets demolition.

The world number one overwhelmed the 51st-ranked American 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minuites to set up showdown against either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or American 27th seed Danielle Collins.

