Top Seed Bencic Stunned In Shenzhen Open First Round

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Top seed Bencic stunned in Shenzhen Open first round

Belinda Bencic's Australian Open preparations took a hit after the world number eight was defeated in her opening match of the year on Tuesday at the Shenzhen Open

The Swiss was a shock loser to the 58th-ranked Anna Blinkova, the Russian coming back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Swiss was a shock loser to the 58th-ranked Anna Blinkova, the Russian coming back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The 22-year-old Bencic was the top seed in southern China, where defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus faces Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic later Tuesday.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, begins in just under two weeks.

