Top Seed Bows Out At Semifinal Stage Of Pak Int'l Squash Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:01 PM

Top seed Tayyab Aslam was knocked out of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament after being beaten in the last four at Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Top seed Tayyab Aslam was knocked out of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament after being beaten in the last four at Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the first semifinal, the World No 50 held full control in two inaugural sets against World No 78 Muhammad Asim Khan, winning these 11-6, 11-6. But he lost authority in ensuing sets, conceding defeat 9-11, 9-11 and 8-11. The epic battle continued for 86 minutes.

The 2nd seed Farhan Mehboob, who is World No 75 booked his place in the final by brushing aside World No 110 Amaad Fareed in the other semifinal with the game score of 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 in 18 minutes.

In the women event's first semifinal, World No 121 Amna Fayyaz defeated World No 158 Maria Toorpakai Wazir 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5 and 12-10, whereas in the second semifinal, World No 106 Moqaddas Ashraf edged passed World No 149 Saima Shaukat 14-16, 11-4, 15-13 and 11-2.

The finals of both men and women events will take place on Friday.

