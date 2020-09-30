Top seed Halep moves into French Open third round

Top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep advanced to the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep advanced to the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Halep next faces 25th seed Amanda Anisimova in a rematch of last year's Roland Garros quarter-final won in straight sets by the American teenager.