UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Seed Halep Moves Into French Open Third Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:18 PM

Top seed Halep moves into French Open third round

Top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep advanced to the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep advanced to the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Halep next faces 25th seed Amanda Anisimova in a rematch of last year's Roland Garros quarter-final won in straight sets by the American teenager.

Related Topics

2018 Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

32 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

32 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.