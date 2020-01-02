Top seed Hanif through to 2nd round in KP Junior Squash Championship

Top seed Muhammad Hanif Khan through to the second round after recording victory against Shayan Ikram in the first round match of the ongoing New Year Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Top seed Muhammad Hanif Khan through to the second round after recording victory against Shayan Ikram in the first round match of the ongoing New Year Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, who is also Secretary KP Squash Association witnessed the matches of the Under-15 and Under-19 categories.

In the opening match Muhammad Hanif Khan recorded victory against Shayab Ikram in a straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-3. In the second match Talha Khan beat Idrees Khan by 3-, the score was 12-10, 5-11, 11-9 and 11-6. Shayan Ali overpowered Zikriya Sher in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-5, Muhammad Azaan Khalil beat Dawood Babar by 3-1, the score was 11-5, 5-11, 11-7 and 11-6, Hassan Zahid beat Muhammad Huzaifa by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-5, Arsh Khan eliminated Hassan Jan in a marathon five sets battle, the score was 4-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10 and 11-9.

Both Arsh Khan and Hassan Jan played well and gave each other a tough fight in the five sets battle fought of rattling pace.

Third seeded Yaseen Khattak defeated Uzair Khattak by 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9 and in the last round match second seeded Muhammad Fahad beat Muhammad Imran by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-9.

In the Under-17 first round matches top seeded Hammad Khan beat Muhammad Haris by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10. In the other matches Muhammad Shoaib beat Muhammad Husnain by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-9, Hamza Zahid beat Hamid Saeed by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-8, Afaq Khan beat Muhammad Abbas by 3-1, the score was 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, Nouman Khan beat Jawad Ali by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7, Shiraz Akbar beat Hashir Kifayat by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-7, Mutahir Ali beat Noor Zaman Orakzai by 3-1, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-13 and 11-9. Second seeded Fahad Sharif beat Raheem Abbas by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-5 and 11-4. Fahad Sharif did not give much time to Raheem Abbas to strike back.