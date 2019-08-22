UrduPoint.com
Top Seed Komal Advance To Next Round In Yoam-e Yakjehte-Kashmir Women Squash

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:20 PM

Top seed Komal advance to next round in Yoam-e Yakjehte-Kashmir Women Squash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Top seed Komal advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Yoam-e-Yakjehte-e-Kashmir Women Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Current National Champion Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda defeated Zohra in the straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-3. Komal did not give much time to Zohra to strike back and thus dominated the proceedings right from the start.

In the second pre-quarter-final match Hira Aqeel defeated Kainat Khan by 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-2 and 11-9. Both Hira Aqeel and Kainat Khan played well and gave some resistance to each other but at the end, second seed Hira dominated and marched into victory.

In the third match Maira Hussain, the third seeded recorded Sana Bahadar in a marathon and five sets battle, the score was 12-11, 12-14, 11-13, 17-15 and 11-9.

Both Maira Hussain and Sana Bahadar played well and gave each other a tough fight. Maira Hussain won the first set but failed to click in the second and third sets won by Sana Bahadar wherein they were stretched to 12-14 and 11-13.

It was the fourth set in which both Maira Hussain and Sana Bahadar were stretched to full length by giving a thrilling responses to each other with some fine shorts were also witnessed. Sana, a special Deaf and Dumb player, saved set points at 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14, 15-15, and won the set by Maira at 17-15. When Maira took the lead, she also won the decisive set by 11-9.

In the last quarter-final Nimra Aqeel recorded victory against Kulsoom at 3-1, the score was 11-9, 12-14, 11-8 and 11-9. Nimra Aqeel won the first set at 11-9 and failed to click in the second but she managed and won two consecutive sets to march into victory.

