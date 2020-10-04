Top seed Madina, sister Faiza to clash in All Pakistan Women Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Top seeded Madina Zafar of Pakistan Army and her elder sister Faiza Zafar, also from Army, to clash in the final of the All Pakistan Women Squash Championship being played at Jansher Khan Squash Complex on Sunday.

Director sports Pakistan Army Sports Control board Brig. Zaheer Akhtar was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed both the final. President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, former Director Sports Directorate of Sports KP Tariq Mahmood, Senior Journalist and former President Abbottabad Press Club Rashid Javed, Tahir Munir Awan, Shoukat Ali, members of the KP Squash Association and large number of squash spectators were also present.

In the first semi-final international player Madina Zafar, who also represented in various international tournament, did not take much time defeating his rival Noor Ul Huda of SNGPL in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-4 and 11-3.

In the second semi-final Faiza Zafar of the Pakistan Army defeated Saima Shoukat of Pakistan Wapda by 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-3 and 11-4. Faiza, also an international squash player, did not face any resistance from former Pakistan No. 1 Saima Shoukat and marched into victory at 3-0.

The final of the Championship will be played on Monday afternoon with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani will grace the occasion as chief guest. KP Squash Association is holding Championship wherein more 32 squash players across the country took part.