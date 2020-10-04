UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Seed Madina, Sister Faiza To Clash In All Pakistan Women Squash Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Top seed Madina, sister Faiza to clash in All Pakistan Women Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Top seeded Madina Zafar of Pakistan Army and her elder sister Faiza Zafar, also from Army, to clash in the final of the All Pakistan Women Squash Championship being played at Jansher Khan Squash Complex on Sunday.

Director sports Pakistan Army Sports Control board Brig. Zaheer Akhtar was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed both the final. President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, former Director Sports Directorate of Sports KP Tariq Mahmood, Senior Journalist and former President Abbottabad Press Club Rashid Javed, Tahir Munir Awan, Shoukat Ali, members of the KP Squash Association and large number of squash spectators were also present.

In the first semi-final international player Madina Zafar, who also represented in various international tournament, did not take much time defeating his rival Noor Ul Huda of SNGPL in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-4 and 11-3.

In the second semi-final Faiza Zafar of the Pakistan Army defeated Saima Shoukat of Pakistan Wapda by 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-3 and 11-4. Faiza, also an international squash player, did not face any resistance from former Pakistan No. 1 Saima Shoukat and marched into victory at 3-0.

The final of the Championship will be played on Monday afternoon with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani will grace the occasion as chief guest. KP Squash Association is holding Championship wherein more 32 squash players across the country took part.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Abbottabad Rashid Women Sunday All From Top SNGPL

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.