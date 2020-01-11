Top seed Momota checks into Malaysia Masters semis

Japanese ace Kento Momota lost the second game on Friday but recovered to beat China's Huang Yu Xiang 21-13, 19-21, 21-9 to book a semifinals berth at the Malaysia Masters 2020

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Japanese ace Kento Momota lost the second game on Friday but recovered to beat China's Huang Yu Xiang 21-13, 19-21, 21-9 to book a semifinals berth at the Malaysia Masters 2020.

The world number one is set for a last four showdown against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, who put on a gutsy performance to oust China's seventh seed Shi Yuqi 12-21, 21-16, 21-19.

The top seed Momota was his usual composed self to win the first game 21-13.

The unheralded Huang however capitalised on some unforced errors by the Japanese to level at 21-19, but Momota was all business in the decider with a clinical display to secure the 21-9 triumph.

"I was pressured in the second game and made some mistakes. Thankfully I managed to compose myself to play better in the third game to win," Momota said.

The reigning world champion will face a determined Lee, who said he played the best match of his fledgling career against Shi.

Lee admitted he will need to be at his best again to stand any chance against Momota.

"You must be fit to beat Momota. You must be able to attack him at a fast pace, and not commit too many mistakes," said Lee.

"I will just give it my all, like how I did against Shi Yuqi." The women's singles saw top seed Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying brush aside India's Pusarla V. Sindhu 21-16, 21-16 to set-up a semifinals clash against He Bing Jiao of China.

Spaniard Carolina Marin takes on second seed Chen Yu Fei in the other match.

Results (x denotes seeding) Men's Singles Kento Momota (JPNx1) bt Huang Yu Xiang (CHN) 21-13, 19-21, 21-9 Lee Zii Jia (MAS) bt Shi Yu Qi (CHNx7) 12-21, 21-16, 21-19 Angus Ng Ka Long (HKG) bt Jonatan Christie (INAx6) 15-21, 21-12, 21-18 Viktor Axelsen (DENX5) bt Chen Long (CHNX4) 21-11, 12-21, 22-20 Women's Singles Tai Tzu-ying (TPEx1) bt Pusarla V.

Sindhu (INDx6) 21-16, 21-16 Carolina Marin (ESP) bt Saina Nehwal (IND) 21-8, 21-7 He Bing Jiao (CHNx7) bt Nozomi Okuhara (JPNx3) 21-17, 21-10 Chen Yu Fei (CHNx2) Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) 21-19, 21-14 Men's Doubles Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INAx5) bt Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (INAx1) 21-19, 17-21, 23-21 Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (INAx2) bt Lee Yang/Wang Chi-lin (TPEx7) 20-22, 21-18, 21-19 Li Jun Hui/Liu Yu Chen (CHNx3) bt Akira Koga/Taichi Saito (JPN) 21-12, 21-15 Kim Gi-jung-Lee Yong-dae (KOR) bt Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (MAS) 19-21, 21-15, 22-20 Women's Doubles Greysia Polli/Apriyani Rahayu (INAx8) bt Chang Ye-na/Kim Hye-rin (KOR) 21-19, 21-19 Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN) bt Lee So-hee/Shin Seung-chan (KORx5) 16-21, 21-15, 21-17 Du Yue/Li Yin Hui (CHNx7) bt Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi (JPx4) 17-21, 21-19, 22-20 Li Wen Mei/Zheng Yu (CHN) bt Kim So-yeong-Kong Hee Yong (KORx6) 21-16, 21-12 Mixed Doubles Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHNx1) Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai (MASx8) 21-11, 21-9 Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (MASx6) Takuro Hoki/Wakana Nagahara (JPN) 21-15, 21-18Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dong Ping (CHNx2) bt Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek (NED) 19-21, 21-8, 21-15Hafiz Faizal/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA) bt Lee Yang/Yang Ching-tun (TPE) 21-19, 22-20