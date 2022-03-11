UrduPoint.com

Top Seed Noor Zaman To Face Waqas In Combaxx Sports Int'l Satellite Squash Final

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Top seeded Noor Zaman will clash against Waqas Mehboob in the Men final while in the Women final top seeded Noor-ul-Huda of Pakistan will face Roshna Mehboob in the ongoing 2nd COMBAXX Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Satellite Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Top seeded Noor Zaman will clash against Waqas Mehboob in the Men final while in the Women final top seeded Noor-ul-Huda of Pakistan will face Roshna Mehboob in the ongoing 2nd COMBAXX sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Satellite Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday.

In the first semi-final Noor Zaman (Pak) defeated Waqar Mehboob (Pak) 3-1 in a thrilling match that lasted for 26 minute, the score was 6-11, 11-8, 11-4, and 11-6. Noor Zaman played well and did not give much chance to Waqar Mehboob to strike back after winning the first set at 6-11. Noor Zaman was down 6-11, staged a strong comeback and won three consecutive sets by 11-8, 11-4 and 11-6.

In the second match Waqas Mehboob recorded a straight sets victory against international Khushal Riaz of Pakistan in 25 minute, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7.

In the women's semi-finals, Noor Ul Huda (Pak) defeated Pakistan U19 Champion Komal Khan of (Pak) 3-1, the score was 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 28 minutes. Noor ul Huda played well and despite tough resistance against Komal in the third set, she played an attacking Game and marched into victory.

In the second semi-final Rushna Mehboob beat Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) 3-1, the score was 11-5, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-8 in (27 mint). Rushan Mehboob lost the second set but overall she dominated the proceeding and marched into victory.

MEN'S SEMI FINALS results Noor Zaman (Pak) (3-1) Waqar Mehboob (Pak) (6-11 11-8 11-4 11-6) (26 mint) Waqas Mehbob (Pak) (3-0) Khushal Riaz (Pak) (11-6 11-7 11-5) (25 mint) WOMEN'S SEMI FINALS RESULTS Noor Ul Huda (Pak) (3-1) Komal Khan (Pak) (11-6 11-4 9-11 11-7) (28 mint)Rushna Mehboob (3-1) Aiman Shahbaz (Pak)(11-5 9-11 11-7 11-8) (27 mint)

