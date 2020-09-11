UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Top seed Pakistan No. 1 Komal Khan of Wapda enters into Women Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Top seed and Pakistan No. 1 Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda entered into the final clash against Nimra Aqeel of KP after recording victory against Hira Aqeel in the four sets battle being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Friday.

Komal faced little resistance against Hira Aqeel, the fourth seeded of the Championship, in the four sets battle. Komal won the first set by 11-8 but failed to click in the second set won by Hira Aqeel by 9-11. When both were locked 1-1, Komal came strongly against Hira and did not give her much time to settle by winning two consecutive set by 11-3 and 11-1 to march into the final.

It was the second semi-final in which second seed Nimra Aqeel and third seeded Sana Bahadur gave each other a tough fight which was largely enjoyed by capacity crowd present on this occasion in the newly constructed squash complex.

Nimra Aqeel (KP) beat Sana Bahadur by 3-2, the score was 11-9, 10-12, 10-12, 13-11, 11-4.

Nimra Aqeel won the first set but failed to click in the second and third won by Sana Bahadur at 10-12 and 10-12. There was a point to point struggle between Nimra Aqeel and Sana with both played excellent game of drops, excellent nicks and forceful smashes.

Earlier in the quarter-finals Komal, Hira, Sana and Nimra moved to the semi-finals after registering victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals. In the first quarter-final Komal Khan beat Kalsoom by 11-6, 11-6 and 11-3, in the second quarter-final Hira Aqeel beat Minahil Aqeel, her younger sister, in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-99.

In the third quarter-final Sana Bahadur beat Kainart Khan of Pakistan Army by 11-6, 11-9 and 11-9 and in the last quarter-final Nimra Aqeel beat Zohra by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-5.

The final will be played on Saturday. Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak would grace the occasion as chief guest.

