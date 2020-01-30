UrduPoint.com
Top Seed Players Advance To 2nd Round Of Federal Cup

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:39 AM

All the seeded players advanced to the second round of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships after registering win in their respective first round matches here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):All the seeded players advanced to the second round of the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships after registering win in their respective first round matches here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Till filing of this report, a total of 16 matches were played in the Men's Singles and Doubles categories despite inclement weather conditions. Four matches were stopped due to the rain. However, ground staff worked hard to dry the wet courts and these matches were now in progress.

Israr Gul from Peshawar struggled hard to win his encounter against upcoming youngster Ahmed Asjad Qureshi in a three sets match.

Elsewhere, Sarah Mahboob and Sara Mansoor annexed the Ladies' Doubles title, beating Meheq Khokar and Noor Malik in straight sets.

Results in brief: Men's Singles (Main Draw 1st Round) Aqeel Khan beat Ejaz Ahmed Khan 6-2, 6-2; Muhammad Shaoib beat Muhammad Abdullah 6-1, 6-0; Mudassar Murtaza beat Jibar Ali 6-0, 6-1; Ibrahim Omer beat Ayyaz Khan 6-1, 6-1; Muhammad Abid beat Asad Siyyed 6-1, 6-2; Israr Gul beat Ahmad Asjad Qureshi 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4; Heera Ashiq beat Mian Balil 6-1, 6-0; Kamran Khan beat Irfanullah Khan 6-4, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza beat Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 6-0; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Emaduddin Ahmed 6-0, 6-1; Ahmed Ch.

w/o Ahmed Kamil; Shahzad Khan beat Shahid Afridi 6-3, 6-1.

Four Matches are in progress Hameed-ul-Haq Vs Shakirullah ; Barkatullah Vs Yousaf Khalil; Imran Bhatti Vs Usman Ejaz; Jibran-ul-Haq Vs Asadullah Khan.

Men's Doubles (Pro Set Match) Kamran Khan & Muhammad Abdullah w/o Subhan Bin Salik & Ayyaz Khan; Mian Bilal & Imran Bhatti beat Jibran-ul-Haq & Usman Ejaz 9-7; Muhammad Shaoib & Huzaifa A.Rehman beat Shahid Afridi & Shakirullah 9-5; Asadullah & Ejaz Ahmed w/o Ibrahim Omer & Ahmed Kamil.

Ladies Doubles (Final)Sarah Mahboob & Sara Mansoor beat Mehaq Khokhar & Noor Malik 6-3, 6-3.

