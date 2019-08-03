Top seed Qari Adnan enters into quarter finals of NJB

Top seeded and national junior champion Qari Adnan, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, took berth into the quarter-finals after recording victory in the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing National Junior Badminton Championship being played at Abbottabad Sports Complex Badminton Hall on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Top seeded and national junior champion Qari Adnan, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, took berth into the quarter-finals after recording victory in the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing National Junior Badminton Championship being played at Abbottabad sports Complex Badminton Hall on Saturday.

Qari Adnan recorded victory against Zobair Shah, also from KP, in straight sets, the score was 21-15 and 21-16. Qari Adnan, a promising player, did not take much time in defeating his rival in the pre-quarter-final of the Under-18 age group category single event.

In the other matches Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) beat Shahnullah (Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) by 21-19, 21-15, Obaid Khalid (Punjab) beat international Zohaib Khan (Army) by 24-22 and 21-18 in a thrilling match. Zohaib, who also represented Pakistan in many international event, represented Pakistan Army in the Championship faced an upsetting defeat at the hands of Obaid Khalid of Punjab in the straight sets. Both Zohaib and Obaid went full length in the first set and were stretched to 24-22 when Zohaib faced two set points with his forceful smashes but overall Obaid of Punjab dominated the match and despite all marched into victory in the first set.

After victory in the first set, Obaid came back strongly and won the second set by 21-18.

He was actually leading the set right from the start but Zohaib did some resistance and leveled the set at 7-7, 12-12, 14-14, 17-17, and 18 all.

In the other matches Uzair Khan (khyber pukhtunkhwa) beat Ahmad Asif (Sind) in another thrilling match, the score was 15-21 22-20 and 21-10. Uzair Khan played well and despite losing the first set came back strongly and marched into victory in the second and third set. Malik Daniyal (Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) beat Ahmad Tahir (Punjab) 21-17 and 21-16, Raza Ali (Punjab) beat Shazaib (Army) 21-15 and 21-02, M. Taimur (khyber pukhtunkhwa) beat M. Adnan (Army) 21-13 and 21-12, Tahseen (Punjab) beat Ahsan (Bolichestan) 21-16 and 21-17.

In the girls pre-quarter-finals top seeded Alja Tariq (Army) beat Miss Rameem (Army) by 21-03 and 21-06 in a one-sided affairs. Alja, a top title contender did not face any hardship in eliminating her rival Rameem in straight sets, Noor Amalia (Punjab) beat Zoha khan (Sind) 21-11 and 21-12, Hina (khyber Pukhtunkhwa) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Punjab) by 21-13 and 21-13, Summaiya Tariq (Army) beat Isma Riaz (Islambad) by 21-06 and 21-4, Kayinat Gul (khyber pukhtunkhwa) beat Fatima KP 21-09, 21-15, Sana Hanif (Sind) beat Mehr un Nisa (Punjab) 21-12, 11-21 and 23-21, Amal Munib (Punjab) beat Sapna (khyber pukhtunkh) by 21-06 and 21-04.