UrduPoint.com

Top Seed Rublev Out Of Moscow, Sakkari Into WTA Finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:34 AM

Top seed Rublev out of Moscow, Sakkari into WTA Finals

Adrian Mannarino saved a match point to defeat top seed Andrey Rublev at the Kremlin Cup on Thursday, avenging his defeat to the Russian in the Moscow final two years ago

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Adrian Mannarino saved a match point to defeat top seed Andrey Rublev at the Kremlin Cup on Thursday, avenging his defeat to the Russian in the Moscow final two years ago.

France's Mannarino, 33, triumphed 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over the world number six to reach the quarter-finals.

"Two years later, it is completely different," Mannarino said in his on-court interview.

"We have both improved. Andrey has improved a lot more than me.

Even if a player is better than you, anything can happen. I got a little bit lucky today and I am really happy with my performance." Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari on Thursday became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

Sakkari joins Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova in the singles field in Guadalajara.

She ensured qualification when Russia's Anna Kalinskaya retired from their second round match at the Kremlin Cup.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Guadalajara Women From Top

Recent Stories

Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

2 hours ago
 First Group of UN Observers Arrives in Libya Thurs ..

First Group of UN Observers Arrives in Libya Thursday to Monitor Ceasefire - Spo ..

52 seconds ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

2 hours ago
 Putin Hopes Summit of UNSC P5 Leaders Will Still T ..

Putin Hopes Summit of UNSC P5 Leaders Will Still Take Place

53 seconds ago
 Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul

Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.