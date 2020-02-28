Top seed Muhammad Shaoib of Pakistan and second seed Ayar Goklap Turkey advanced to the Boys Singles of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 after pulling off impressive wins in semifinals at PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Top seed Muhammad Shaoib of Pakistan and second seed Ayar Goklap Turkey advanced to the Boys Singles of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 after pulling off impressive wins in semifinals at PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

In the first semifinal, Shoaib swatted aside Nepal's Aryan Giri in straight sets. He took the first set 6-4 by breaking 9th game of Aryan Giri and then kept the same pressure in the second set and built up the winning lead 4-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of his opponent to win at 6-1 by breaking last game after 3 deuce.

In the second semifinal Turkey's Ayar Goklap proved too good for his compatriot Kerem Ozlale to record a straight-set win by a 6-3, 6-1 scoreline. The final will be played on Friday at 10:00 am.

Girls Singles title was won by Turkey's Leyla Nilufer Elmas, who overpowered China's Ren Ke in a three-set grueling battle by a 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4 scoreline.

Boys Doubles Final: Meanwhile, Turkish pair of Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancaklioglu defeated Lustin Belea of Romania and Qwyn Quittner Australia 6-2, 6-3 to claim Boys Doubles title.

Elsewhere in Girls Doubles event, Turkey's Leyla Nilufer Elmas and Mina Togdulkdmir claimed the title by trouncing Nepalse-Sri Lankan pair of Abhilasha Bista and Neyara Weerawansa in an exciting three-set match.

They took the first set at 7-5 by breaking 11th game of their opponents. But Bista and Neyara bounced back and won the next set at 6-2 by breaking 4th, 5th, and 6th game of Leyla and Mina. In the final set match tie was played, which was won by Leyla and Mina at 11-9 after saving three match points.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation, Salim Saifullah Khan witnessed the Girls Doubles final and distributed the shields and trophies amongst the winners and runner-ups.

Results in brief: Boys Singles Semifinals: Muhammad Shaoib beat Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-4, 6-1; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) beat Kerem Ozlale (TUR) 6-3, 6-1.

Girls Singles Final: Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) beat Ren Ke (CHN) 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4.

Boys Doubles Final: Gokalp Ayar (TUR) / Mustafa Sancaklioglu (TUR) beat Lustin Belea (ROU) /Qwyn Quittner (AUS) 6-2, 6-3.

Girls Doubles FinalLeyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) / Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Abhilasha Bista (NEP) / Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) 7-5, 2-6, 11-9.