Top seed Thiem back from a set down to make China Open final

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Top seed Dominic Thiem came back from a set down to defeat Russia 's Karen Khachanov and reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.

The Austrian will play Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider in Beijing after winning 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes.

The 26-year-old Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, defeated former number one Andy Murray on Friday and is one victory away from a 15th career title.