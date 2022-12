ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Top seed pair Waqas Malik and Muhammad Abid defeated Muzzamil Murtaza and Muddassir Murtaza in straights sets 6-4, 7-6 (5) in first round men's doubles clash of the 8th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships 2022 here at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Wednesday.

The 2nd set saw a seesaw battle as both pairs held their serves but in the tie-break Muzzamil and Mudassir committed unforced errors at crucial stages, losing the grip on the game to suffer a straight-set defeat.

On Wednesday, 1st and 2nd rounds for different categories were played, including men singles, under 18 boys, under 14 boys, under 10, under 12 and men's doubles.

Results: Men's singles results: 2nd round: Asad Ullah bt Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-2; Abdullah Adnan bt Daisuke Unemi 6-1, 6-2; Bial Asim bt Imran Bhatti 6-4,3-6,6-1; Heera Ashiq bt Hamza Asim 7-5,6-2.

U-18 boys' singles results: 2nd round:Uzair Khan bt Kamran Khan 7-6(7),6-3; Mahtir Muhamad bt Hamza Roman 6-3,6-4; Hamid Israr bt M-Salar 6-2,6-1; M.Talha khan bt Ibrahim Noman 6-1,6-1; Ahmed Nael bt Sameer Kiyani 6-0,6-2; Abdul Hanan bt M.Huzaifa Khan 6-3,1-6,6-4; Bilal Asim bt Haziq Aasim 6-2,6-0; U-14 boys' singles results: 2nd round: Abdul Hanan bt Saqib Ali 4-0, 4-0; Nabeel Qayum bt Ahmed Khan 4-0, 4-1;Muzamil Bhand bt Anees Khan 4-1, 4-1; M.Hassan Usman bt Haziq Areejo 4-1, 4-1; Hashir Alam bt Razik Sultan 4-1,-4-1; Haziq Asim bt M. Arsalan 4-1,4-0; Abdul Khan bt Ali Zain 4-5(5),4-0,4-2; Hamza Hussain bt Abdur Rehaman 4-0,4-0; U-12 Boys'/ Girls' singles results: First round: Ahsan ullah Kabir bt Abdul wasay 5-3, 5-3; Ahmed Khan bt Majid Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-2; Ahmed Shaikh bt Ali Bachani 4-1,4-1; Romail Shahid bt M-Saqib (W-O); Shayan Afridi bt Moazzam Baber 4-1,4-0; Essa Fahd bt Anees Khan 1-4,4-1,5-3; Razik Sultan bt Ahmed Ali Bhand 4-1,4-1; Unasha Noor bt M-Maaz Areejo 4-0,4-0.

Ahmed Khan bt Majid Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-2; Junaid Khan bt Behroz Maimaon 4-0, 5-4(5); Saqib Ali bt Mahd Mehmood 4-0, 4-0; Haziq Areejo bt Qasim ul Khair 4-0,4-0; Zayd Zaman bt M. Ehsan Bari 4-0,4-1; Rashid Ali Bachani bt M. Ibrahim Gill 4-0,4-1; M.Hassan Usmani bt Chengiz Leghari 4-0,4-0.

Men's Doubles results: First round: Aqeel Khan/Asim Zaib Khan bt Usman Ijaz/Shahzad Khan 6-3, 3-2 Ret; M.Abid/Waqas Malik bt Muzamil Mumtaz/Mudasir Mumtaz 6-3, 7-6(4); Saqib Hayat/Asad Ullah bt Nofil Kaleem/Hasam Khan 67-6(5),4-6,10-8; Imran Bhatti/Abdullah Adnan bt M-Talha Khan/M.Huzaifa Khan 6-0,6-2;Mahatir Muhamad/Bial Asim bt Ahmed Baber/Parbhat Kumar 6-1,6-0; M.Sohaib/Barkat Ullah bt Daisuke/Hamza Asim 6-1,6-1; Faizan Fayaz/Jabir Ali bt Murtaza Husaini/Amin Khan (W-O); Heera Ashiq/Yousuf Khalil bt Nael Qureshi/Hamid Israr 7-6(5),2-6,10-7; U-10 Boys'/ Girls' singles results: First round: M.Faizan bt Amaila Aidrus 4-0, 4-0; 2nd round: Hajra bt Zayd Aidrus 4-0,4-0; Moazzam Baber bt Alistair (w/o); Shayan Aidrus bt Zara Aidrus 4-0,4-0.

/932