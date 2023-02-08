Top seed Zohra to clash Manahil in Kashmir Day U19 Girls Squash final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Top seed Zohra Abdullah to face second seed Manahil Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the ongoing Kashmir Day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls U19 Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Zohra and Manahil Aqeel earlier recorded victories against their respective rivals in the hotly contested semi-finals. In the first semi-final Zohra Abdullah defeated Iqra Shah of Abbottabad in a well contested match stretched to fourth sets, the score was 11-9, 10-12, 12-10 and 13-11. Both Zohra and Iqra Shah played well against each other.

After losing the first set at 11-9, Iqra Shah made a comeback by winning the second set 10-12 before leveling it at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9 and 10-all. It was the third set when Zohra Abdullah played an attacking game and marched into victory in the set. Iqra tried hard to level on four occasions at 6-6, 8-8, 9-9 and 10-10.

Both Zohra and Iqra played superb games against each other when they were stretched to 13-11, the set was won by Zohra but it was tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 10-10 and 11-all.

In the second semi-final Manahil Aqeel recorded victory against Naheed Faiz in another thrilling match, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 12-10. Manahil Aqeel faced some resistance at the hands of Naheed Faiz but overall she dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to her rival to strike back.

In the U17 semi-final, Rania Qazi and Hifsa Yousaf reached the final after registering victories against their respective rivals. Rania Qazi of Abbottabad defeated Mashal Khan by 3-0, in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9 while Hifsa Yousaf defeated Wajeesha Altaf by 3-0 in another one-sided match, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6. Now Rania Qazi will face Hifsa Yousaf in the U17 final.

In the U13 Maliha Shah and Nimra Rehman would clash in the final after defeating their respective rivals in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Maliha Shah defeated Ayesha Qasim by 11-0, 11-1 and 11-1 while Nimra Rehman of Abbottabad beat Omama of Abbottabad by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-4 and 11-7. The finals of U19, U17 and U13 will be played on Thursday at 3.00 p.m.